IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – DICK’S Sporting Goods will host a Grand Opening Celebration for its new store located in the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls this weekend.

To mark the occasion, DICK’S will be officially opening the store’s doors from Friday, August 12, through Sunday, August 14. Throughout the grand opening weekend, there will be a variety of in-store celebrations and giveaways including:

Mystery gift cards to the first 100 adults in line each day (one lucky winner gets a $500 gift card!)

DICK’S Grand Challenge (includes photo ops, agility courses, trivia, games and more)

Enter for the chance to win a Grand Prize valued up to $500

At the new location, customers can expect to find top-of-the-line, in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the company’s own private brands, such as DSG, VRST and CALIA, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and Free People.

Visit dickssportinggoods.com/IdahoFalls, for full details on the Grand Opening, including giveaways and promotions.

