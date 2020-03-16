Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho health officials say people who think they need to be tested for coronavirus should talk to their doctors.

But whether someone meets the criteria for the test could depend on which doctor they visit, with some health care centers using strict guidelines and others evaluating each patient on an individual basis.

That has frustrations mounting for Idaho residents, who say time, money and vague instructions are putting too many roadblocks in the way of those seeking tests.

On Monday morning, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread across the southern half of the state.

Meanwhile, the Legislature’s budget committee approved $1.5 million in additional virus-related funding.