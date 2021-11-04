CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Just one bill out of 40 is still standing in a Wyoming special legislative session convened to counter federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The proposal would help fund a multi-state lawsuit against the mandate. Senators and representatives meeting in a conference committee Wednesday evening were negotiating to resolve differences between Senate and House versions of the bill.

Thirty-nine other bills weren’t considered or have been defeated since the session began Oct. 26.

They included a measure to allow vaccination exemptions for employers, employees and even schoolchildren that failed in a series of close Senate votes Wednesday.

