LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Norman C. Nix, 53, of Las Vegas, Nevada was killed Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle.

The accideent happened at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Little Buffalo Road and Lynx Road, south of Lava Hot Springs.

Idaho State Police said Nix was driving a Yamaha dirt bike on the road. He drove his motorcycle off the left shoulder, went airborn, then crashed.

He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.