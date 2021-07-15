BOISE, Idaho (KFII) – The drug problem in Idaho seems to be getting worse.

Authorities say Mexico is a big source of the issue.

Governor Brad Little joined law enforcement leaders from around the state Wednesday to talk about the growing drug threat.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The governor says the discussion reinforced his decision to send five troopers to Arizona to learn the latest techniques in drug enforcement.

“It is truly a fantastic opportunity to send our best criminal, criminal interdiction troopers to learn what’s happening and what’s working with law enforcement efforts to fight the flow of illegal drugs, and to be a force multiplier along the border when it’s badly needed,” he said.

Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu says the drugs coming across the border is effecting east Idaho directly.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“We have multiple investigations going on that have ties to the border, which we have problems with people from that area that seek distributed in our area current residents in our area that they use as distributors, where they get their product from mexico, which is a known fact,” he said.

Officers say the illegal use of fentanyl is becoming more prevalent in the state.

They say the drugs found here have direct ties to sources in Mexico.

The post Discussion on state drug problem appeared first on Local News 8.