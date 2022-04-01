BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Landfill’s Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday, April 2.

The landfill offers these days on the first Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during April to October so residents can dispose of their hazardous waste in a responsible and safe manor.

County residents can bring their waste to the landfill’s household hazardous waste building for drop-off, or they will be directed by employees who remove the waste from the vehicles.

Once the waste is removed from vehicles, it is separated into 50 gallon drums or stacked in the containment building if it is reusable. The antifreeze, oil and vehicle batteries are sold to a local company to be recycled or reused, and remaining materials are either properly disposed of as hazardous waste or recycled. The county contracts with a hazardous waste company to dispose of the unusable materials.

Household hazardous waste items accepted on these days:

Antifreeze

Household cleaners

Laundry products

Old gasoline

Batteries

Fluorescent light tubes

Oil-based and latex paints

Compact fluorescent light bulbs

Solvents

Mercury thermostats and thermometers

Paint thinners

Wood stains

All electronics (collection available year around)

Motor oil

A comprehensive list of accepted items is available HERE.

The 2022 Household Hazardous Waste Days are April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3 and October 1.

The EPA offers some background on hazardous waste and tips on how to safely handle it and reduce your use of hazardous waste HERE.

The post Dispose of hazardous waste at Bannock County Landfill on Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.