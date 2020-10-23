IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Do you have unused or expired prescription medications?

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Take Back Day collection sites will be held across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bonneville Youth Development Coalition (BYDC) has partnered with the

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Center for HOPE and Idaho Department of Correction to provide donuts for everyone who brings unused or expired prescription medications. There will be a drive-thru set up in the parking lot next to the Center for HOPE (530 E. Anderson St. Idaho Falls, ID 83401).

October 2019 Donuts for Drug Takeback

You can find a local Take Back Day event near you HERE.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and collection sites will allow individuals to drive through and drop off their medications.

All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and veterinary medications.

Additionally, Take Back drop-offs will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device).

Needles will not be accepted.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to properly dispose of medications that are

highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft.

This year, local police departments, community coalitions, faith-based organizations, and prevention partners are holding Take Back Day events across Idaho to provide residents with accessible and convenient opportunities to drop off their unused or expired prescriptions.

More than 64,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misuse prescription pain medication each year, and in 2019, state and national surveys found that over 14% of Idaho high school students had misused a prescription

pain reliever at least once in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60%

misused the medication in their own home.

If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, find year-round drop off locations online HERE.