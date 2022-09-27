IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards.
They are:
- Amanda Logan, College of Eastern Idaho
- Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory
- Brady Bloxham, CourseOps
- Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis
- Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho
- Dallin Draney, Elevation Labs
- Dusty Johns, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care
- Emily FitzPatrick Harris, Idaho Falls Regional Airport
- Jake Davis, Electrical Wholesale Supply Co., Inc.
- Kristina Buchan, City of Ammon
- Nicole Keller, Wood’s Funeral Home & Crematory
- Whitney Pond, BLVSH Salon
These 12 young professionals have been selected for their commitment to accomplish great things in their education, careers and community.
The honorees will be presented their awards at our annual Distinguished Under 40 Luncheon on October 27, 2022.
