IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – High school senior girls from across Idaho will join in Idaho Falls for the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program to be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at the Civic Auditorium.

Participants will compete for $35,000 in college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2023.

The program is open to the public and preliminaries will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 8.

Finals begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. Tickets will be available at the door for $15.

The 33 young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho will advance to the national level at the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala., on June 22, 23, and 24, 2023, where she will join with 50 other representatives from across the country in competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America.

Distinguished Young Women of Idaho welcomes the following participants to Idaho Falls: Savannah Bagley from Rigby; Jaylee Ball from West Jefferson; Maddi Barfuss from Magic Valley; Delaney Beckner from Potlatch; Ashlynn Bishop from Kootenai County; Anna Lee Bitton from Pocatello/Chubbuck; Andi Bulkeley from South Mini-Cassia; Hannah Call from Ririe; BrynLee Carter from Boise Valley; Alyssa Crowther from Franklin County; Addie Dalling from Sugar/Salem; Hailee Daniels from Bonneville County; Elisheva Davis from Priest River; Mallory Erickson from Firth/Shelley; Hannah Evans from Caribou County; Katie Gray from Troy; Annika Huff from Lewiston; Ayva Johnson from Moscow; Abby Larsen from Snake River; Ruby Lewis from Marsh Valley; Blanca Mazo from Ashton; Leah Moellmer from Bonners Ferry; Isabelle Monk from Genesee; Claire Neibaur from North Mini-Cassia; Megan Orme from South Fremont; Emma Pratt from Aberdeen; Bretta Robinson from Kuna; Kassidi Scott from St. Maries; Raegan Smith from Malad; Sydney Stewart from Blackfoot; Kiersty Sutton from Madison; Brooke Tibbitts from Teton; and Alizabeth Walker from Kendrick/Juliaetta.

The current Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho is Kenadee Kuhn, daughter of David and Monica Kuhn, from Bonneville County.

