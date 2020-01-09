Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Legislation prohibiting local Idaho governments from passing laws restricting cellphone use by motorists but also expanding the state’s distracted driving law to cover such activities has been introduced.

The House Transportation and Defense Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to hold a hearing for the bill lawmakers say will make Idaho roads safer.

Lawmakers say Idaho has a hodgepodge of local ordinances restricting cellphone use by motorists that makes it tough for drivers to know whether or not they’re breaking the law.

If the bill becomes state law, all those local ordinances would become null and void on July 1.