IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The demand on local food banks is growing and it may be harder for some food banks to keep up.

Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls is helping people and other food banks in East Idaho.

“We distribute actually to anyone that comes to see us,” Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson said.

“We don’t care where you’re from, if you need food we’ll give it to you. Our biggest areas are Bonneville County, but we have people come from Rexburg, from Arco, from Blackfoot, all over the place. So if you need food and you come to us, you’ll get it.”

The Community Food Basket loves to help. Jackson says they’ve seen over 400 new families during this pandemic.

“It’s people who’ve never thought, who probably maybe didn’t even know existed until they needed us,” Jackson said. “It’s the whole reason that we exist. It’s the whole reason we’re here.”

If you live in a smaller town, it may be harder to find the food you need. Jackson says help is only a phone call away.

“The Idaho Food Bank is waiting for kind of an influx of food as well,” Jackson said. “We do get food from them, as well, and so other pantries have the ability to also call them and see about getting extra food. If we have extra to give, we will give it. If we don’t, we can probably point you in the direction of someone who can.”

The Idaho Falls Community Food Bank is open for pick up Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm. They are also looking for volunteers who are not deemed ‘high risk’ by the CDC.