IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Senators and representatives from District 30 and 33 met together Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls. Their main topic of choice was the vaccine mandate President Biden is trying to enforce upon the government. This would mean all governmental agencies with more than 100 employees would have to get all of their workers either vaccinated or covid tested twice a week.

All six local lawmakers of Bonneville County are in complete opposition to this mandate.

“As Bonneville County legislators, we are united in opposing these federal mandates, and we urge employers not to require the vaccine as a condition of employment,” District 30 representative Wendy Horman said.

It was also addressed that some lawmakers met together in Boise last Thursday to discuss the issue, but not all of them, including every official at Wednesday’s press conference. They said they always want to meet together as one body of government to work together. Their next meeting to discuss a possible session is on September 28.

