Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Republican Senator Brent Hill’s announced retirement from the District 34 Senate seat has set off a round of political musical chairs in the Rexburg area.

Republican Representative Doug Ricks announced last week he would seek the nomination to take Hill’s Senate seat.

Then, on Monday, former Republican State Representative Ron Nate, who lost that seat to Ricks in a contested primary, announced he would re-run for the District 34 legislative seat. Nate is an advocate for concealed carry and requiring Ultrasound information from women.

The district covers Madison County and parts of Bonneville County.

Candidates for state legislative races may file with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office betweeen March 2 and March 13, 2020.

Voters will weigh in during the Republican primary May 19.