IDAHO FALLS – District 91 students offically have an online learning option.

District 91 announced the creation of D91 Online Academy today. The district says it “gives students a chance to learn at home with support from D91 and nationally recognized leaders in online education. It also provides “families in one more education option, especially for those who are uncomfortable sending their children back to school this fall.”

The school district will be partnering with different organizations to provide the all-online option. Grades K-6 will have help from the Florida Virtual School, which has been recognized as one of the top 100 learning organizations in the world. Grades 7-12 will see a partnership with the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance (IDLA). IDLA has been providing online instruction to Idaho students for 20 years.

Registration for classes will begin today and run through August 19. District 91 will provide a Chromebook if needed.

For all the details, including course catalogs and registration details, visit www.ifschools.org