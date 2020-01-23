Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – District 91 held their board meeting on Wednesday night and approved several additions.

The board improved modular classrooms to be added to Idaho Falls High School. This is due to the school being over 1,300 students. The location of the classrooms is still to be determined.

Skyline High School’s track will be expanded from six lanes to eight. The board is also looking into adding fencing so they can charge admission to future events.

Sunnyside Elementary will see additional changes to their campus including improvements to their lunchroom.

Taylorview Middle School’s parking lot will be reconfigured to improve safety concerns.