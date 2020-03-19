News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls School District 91 announced its plans to set-up a meal pick-up program for kids.

More details will be announced soon by D-91 if a wavier is approved by the state.

D-91 also decided to table its school bond due to all the uncertainty right now due to COVID-19.

The board approved to pay all authorized classified employees during the closure of the district.

“Our classified staff, all of our staff are critical to the services we provide,” District 91 Director of Communications, Margaret Wimborne said.

“So even though schools are not going to be in session for the next few weeks. There is important work they can do. We also wanted to give them some reassurance that we’re going to be able to continue to pay them a few weeks. They are an integral part of what we do.”

The District will launch a website this week with resources parents can look at to review key learning concepts with their kids.