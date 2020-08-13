Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls School District 91 had a meeting Wednesday night at Compass Academy to discuss their reopening plan.

“The decision that’s made tonight is how we open,” District 91 Superintendent, George Boland said. “Where we go from there depends upon circumstances associated with lots of different factors.”

Plenty of parents and members of the community were in attendance to give their opinion on reopening schools.

“I would strongly hope that the board would really consider reopening all the schools and programs like normal and operating them like normal,” Robert Carlson said. “I know it’s kind of an unpopular thing politically to do that kind of thing, but I really think that that is what would be best for our community.”

Teachers are concerned about being in the classroom, but according to Idaho Falls Education Association President, Angela Gillman, she believes her members will plan to be in the classroom on the first day of school.

“At this point I would say those, except for the ones (teachers) that we have on the agenda tonight, are planning to be there on day one and doing the jobs that have been expected of them,” Gillman said. “The jobs that have been laid out for them to start the year.”