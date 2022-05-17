IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Elementary students are once again bringing back history by participating in a Rendezvous Celebration.

Tuesday through Thursday, District 91 fourth graders get to experience pioneer life in Idaho.

Each day, different schools from District 91 will gather at Tautphaus Park and participate in candle making, pioneer games, ice cream making, square dancing and other old-time activities.

This is an annual event the district hosts for their students as part of their Idaho History studies.

The post District 91 fourth grade Rendezvous Event appeared first on Local News 8.