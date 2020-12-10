Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls School Board has voted to move the district’s high schools back to the “Blue Stage” with a four-day-a-week schedule after the Christmas break. The change will be effective January 4, 2021.

The district’s middle and elementary schools will continue in the Blue Stage.

The board said it took the action because the schools have not seen the same significant spread of COVID-19 as the larger community of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.

In addition, the board said its hybrid schedule has not reduced absenteeism in its high schools as it had originally hoped.

The District has also changed its quarantine requirements for students and staff who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The changes are in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. According to the District:

D91 will now allow students and/or staff who have been quarantining because of close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to return to school/work:

After 10 days as long as they have not experienced any symptoms while on quarantine.

After 7 days if they have a negative test AND have not experienced any symptoms while on quarantine. CDC advises tests may be conducted 48 hours before the end of the quarantine period in anticipation of testing delays, but the quarantine period must be at least seven days.

The isolation period for students and/or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 has not changed. Students and/or staff should isolate for 10 days from symptom onset in accordance with health guidance.



You can find the district’s latest Covid-19 information here.