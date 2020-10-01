IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls, Skyline, and Compass Academy schools will move into a Stage 3/Yellow hybrid schedule beginning October 12.

The Idaho Falls School Board decided Wednesday that all other District 91 schools will remain in the current Stage 2/Blue schedule, with students attending classes four days a week.

Under the change, students at Skyline and Idaho Falls High Schools and Compass with last names beginning with A to K will attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays and do online learning on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Students with last names beginning with L to Z will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays and do online learning Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The board said it believes the high schools will be better able accommodate social distancing in classrooms, which will reduce or eliminate the need for students and athletes to isolate when there is a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The new schedule is expected to improve social distancing in hallways, cafeterias and common areas. It should also give teachers an opportunity to provide better instruction and student support, because there will be a more consistent schedule and less absenteeism.

In a Facebook message to its patrons, the board said, “We recognize this is a difficult time for our students, families and staff. We appreciate your continued support as we work together to meet the challenges of COVID-19, which include minimizing the risks to our students and staff while still meeting our students’ academic and social/emotional needs.”

The board said it would continue to re-evaluate its plan.

You can find more information about the plan here.