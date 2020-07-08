Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls District 91 patrons have until next Monday, July 13, to comment on the district’s new reopening plan.

The plan has three segments to adjust as conditions change.

The “Green” plan will see a resumption of normal operations with all students attending school fulltime. Schools would implement reasonable procedures in accordance with health guidance.

The second, “Yellow” plan, would implement a hybrid schedule. Students would attend on alternate days, so students will spend part of their time in school and some will be part-time at home. Hybrid schedules could be implemented in a single school or within a cluster of schools district-wide.

The third, “Red” plan foresees extreme conditions which could include local or state stay-at-home orders. District 91 would close schools and shift to remote learning for all students. Again, the plan could apply to a single school or within a cluster of schools district-wide.

Decisions would be made based on public health recommendations.

The plan was drafted with input from parents, teachers, staff, parents, and officials with Eastern Idaho Public Health. 3,800 people participated in a planning survey.

You can see all the details here.

The school board will vote on the proposal after reviewing patron comments on July 15. Teachers and staff will be trained on its basic components as they return to work in July and August.