KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls School Board is asking patrons to approve a $6.8 million supplemental levy at the polls in March.

The amount of the levy has not changed since 2003, but must be renewed every two years. It requires a simple majority vote for approval.

“The levy is supplemental in name only and we appreciate our patrons’ longtime support of this critical funding source,” said Superintendent George Boland. “ The levy provides the district with critical funding to stay competitive and hire and retain the best teachers, which is becoming more and more challenging.”

The School Board of Trustees says it has taken several steps to reduce taxes for District 91 patrons, including refinancing of a 2012 bond for facility upgrades. That resulted in more than $2 million in taxpayer savings. The district’s overall tax rate dropped last year from $4.19 per $1,000 taxable value to $3.45 per $1,000 assessed value.

The election will be held March 9 and will be open to all patrons living within the district’s boundaries.

The post District 91 voters to decide supplemental levy in March appeared first on Local News 8.