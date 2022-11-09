BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – After Tuesday’s election results, Idaho Falls School District 91’s $250 billion bond did not pass.

Although a majority voted in favor, the bond needed two-thirds majority vote to be authorized.

Margaret Wimborne, District 91’s Director of Communications and Community Involvement, says, “Naturally, we’re disappointed in the results but we’re gratified by the support that we did see.”

In a statement sent to parents and guardians of students in District 91, Superintendent Jim Shank says, “Although I am disappointed with the result, I have great respect for the parents and patrons of our district. Accordingly, we will analyze the facilities options available to us and seek to address the growth of our community as it relates to our families and their educational needs. We are committed to doing so.”

Now, they will be going back to the drawing board to find new solutions to solve an old problem.

Wimborne says they will continue to ask for and look forward to having community support and input.

“There are lots of different options on the table. We did do some surveying a couple weeks ago, just to gather input from parents and staff about preferences… Kind of as a first step to start looking at some of these other options.”

Shank said, “As we look ahead, we will again turn to you for your input on how best to move forward, on what is needed, and how to engage the D91 community for the benefit of the 10,300 students we serve.”

One idea that could become a possibility is having year-round school, but the district has more to think about and discuss before any final decisions are made.

On the flip side, District 93 is celebrating its success in the authorization of its $11.6 million two-year supplemental levy.

Phil Campbell, District 93’s Director of Communications and Community Relations says, “We recognize that times are tough. Inflation and just the outlook right now, it’s scary for some people, and to have that continued support, it means a lot and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

District 93 plans to use to levy funds for classroom resources and supplies, for school resource officers, coaches, extracurricular activity advisors and transportation, teachers, counselors, administrators, custodians, maintenance workers, office staff, technology staff and student supervision workers.

The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers will be $94 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

