IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It has been three years since Idaho Falls School District 91 has held its 5th Grade Patriotic program. The program is set to take place Wednesday in the Skyline High School and will include fifth graders from all over the district.

Alfredo Rojas is one of those fifth graders, and Rojas is looking forward to Wednesday’s event. He “hopes people are excited.” Rojas says he likes to sing and one of his favorite songs to sing are “Here We Have Idaho” and “50 Nifty.” He says singing these songs gets him excited and hopes the audience can feel that as he and his friends sing.

Jennifer Korenke-Stanger is the choir director for the program, and she says hearing Rojas and his classmates sing is angelic.

“But to get to hear them and them feel that experience of being with that many voices at the same time is magical,” she said. “So I can see even kids that maybe I had a hard time with in the music room singing out and wanting to be a part of it.”

Korenke-Stanger says the program is to help show the community that, “We love to live in America, and we’re happy to share our talents so everyone can hear how much we love it.”

The program is put together and run by Andrea Williams, who is also the principal at Ethel Boyes Elementary. She says for her hearing the kids sing the Armed Forces medley is awe-inspiring.

“I think that’s a really special one to watch our veterans and active military in the crowd stand when their branch’s song is performed,” Williams said.

She says the entire district is ecstatic over the idea of bringing back the program.

“It’s a time honored tradition. About 40 years worth at least,” Williams said.

She says the kids have also learned why these programs are important.

“They love the songs. They have started to learn the meanings behind those patriotic songs. The songs that we sing in the patriotic program align with the fifth grade social studies standards in Idaho. So that’s a really special thing for them. To be able to learn more about our country through song,” Williams said.

The program is open to all to come and see. It will take place in the main gym at Skyline High School at 7 p.m.

The post District 91’s Patriotic Program set to take place Wednesday evening appeared first on Local News 8.