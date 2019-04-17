Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team missing in cave

An expert diver who helped save the team of young Thai soccer players last summer has gone missing inside a Tennessee cave.

Authorities are preparing to send a rescuer inside the underwater cave east of Nashville in search of highly experienced British diver Josh Bratchley, who was reported missing Wednesday at about 1:17 a.m, said the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

According to ABC News, he was part of the elite team of international divers that plunged into a dark, underwater cave network in Thailand to rescue 12 young soccer players and their coach who were trapped there in July 2018.

Recently, he’d traveled to the US with a group from the UK specifically to explore the cave near Tennessee Tech University. The team of five had mapped the cave and identified air pockets prior to the expedition, Jackson County EMA Public Information Officer Derek Woolbright told reporters Wednesday.

Click for more from the New York Post.