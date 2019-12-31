Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After 40 years, Clark County investigators have identified the victim of a gruesome murder whose dismembered body was discovered in a cave in Dubois.

A press conference is being held at the Dubois Community Center Tuesday at 1 p.m. to officially announce the victim’s identity.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office, with the help of investigators at Idaho State University and researchers from the John Doe Project, say they have found a match through genealogical tests. By extracting DNA from the victim’s bones, investigators were able to find relatives to declare a positive identification.

