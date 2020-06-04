IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Shooting at a still target is great practice, but may not always apply in an emergency situation. To help be better prepared EDC Gym owner Jacob Grove teaches a defensive pistol course to give us the confidence and skills needed to operate a gun during an emergency.

“We cover shooting on the move and how to do that safely, and apply those pistol marksmanship fundamentals to a dynamic situation like that,” Grove said.

Pistol marksmanship fundamentals, safety tips and practice drills are also on the curriculum.

“Practicing in a more dynamic situation where you have the opportunity to see how your body reacts with the gun while you’re moving in training. Also, using a holster on a time crunch is really valuable,” Grove said.

Grove shares four basic safety tips to easily remember and put into practice anytime you’re holding a gun.

“Number one always treat a firearm like it is loaded, always treat it like it’s loaded. Because a firearm is always loaded, you never ever point it at anything that you’re not going to kill or destroy. In addition, you don’t put your finger on the trigger until you’re on sights on the target. Then the fourth really critical rule to follow, is to know what you’re shooting at, what your target is, what’s beyond it, and what’s in front of it,” Grove said.

Grove says many people own a gun for recreational purposes and for safety, but an important thing to invest in as well is a course that teaches you how to use it properly if you don’t feel confident doing so already.

“They understand how to use a gun safely and they feel more confident in that and that allows them to go to other techniques and skills that can help them take care of themselves, whether they’re killing it in a competition, or taking care of those that they care about.”

“If you’re not safe with a firearm you’re not going to be able to have fun, and it’s not going to be worth it to have one for personal protection if you can’t take care of yourself and people you care about around you,” Grove said.

For more information on EDC Gym’s pistol defense course click here.