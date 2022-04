BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is reaching out to the public with this new video to identify some teens.

The department says the teens are suspects in a string of vandalism from Sunday.

The vandalism happened on the east side of town to the downtown area resulting in several thousands of dollars in damage.

If you can identify any of these teens, call Blackfoot Police at 208-785-1234.

The post Do you know these teens? appeared first on Local News 8.