IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A group of local doctors is asking the Idaho Falls School District to make face coverings mandatory for elementary students.

14 doctors from Idaho Falls and Blackfoot signed this letter that was shared to us from Idaho Education News.

The doctors bring up concerns about rising COVID-19 infection rates statewide and high infection rates among children.

It comes days after Idaho Falls approved a school reopening plan that makes masks optional.

The letter reads, “Until a vaccine is approved for children 12 and under, a relaxed D91 mask policy leaves our elementary school students, teachers, faculty, and families particularly vulnerable to the spread of infection.”

