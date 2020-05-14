WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Department of Energy launched the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP) within its Office of Nuclear Energy Thursday.

The $230 million program will launch a demonstration program for advanced reactors. It will use cost-share partnerships with industry and provide $160 million for initial funding to build two reactors that can be operational within the next 5 to 7 years.

“Advanced nuclear energy systems hold enormous potential to lower emissions, create new jobs, and build a strong economy,” said Dr. Rita Baranwal, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Nuclear Energy. “This new program creates a tremendous opportunity for the U.S. to provide clean energy and expand our market opportunities.”

In addition to the two reactors, DOE said the ADRP will leverage Idaho National Laboratory’s National Reactor Innovation Center to test and assess technologies.

“Today is a great day for all of us who care deeply about our clean energy future and American leadership in nuclear energy,” said John Wagner, Ph.D., INL associate laboratory director for Nuclear Science and Technology. “For more than 70 years, INL has played a critically important leadership role in the development, demonstration and deployment of advanced nuclear energy systems. We welcome today’s announcement and stand ready to continue this role with partners in the reactor innovation community.”

The NRIC is intended to move the reactors from “blueprints to reality.” The center is charged with doing that by the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratory system was created to solve national challenges,” said INL Lab Director Mark Peters. “Today’s announcement by U.S. DOE will accelerate innovation in advanced nuclear energy systems by leveraging the tremendous capabilities and expertise at INL and our partner national laboratories.”

The NRIC will prepare infrastructure and access to National Laboratory sites, facilities, materials and expertise.

“Today’s announcement by the U.S. Department of Energy is essential to ushering in the next generation of advanced nuclear energy systems,” said Ashley Finan, Ph.D., director of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC). “NRIC is ready to work with innovators to enable nuclear energy demonstrations, validate advanced reactor concepts and resolve technical challenges.”