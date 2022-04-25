JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation Department (TCJPRD) will be taking down the temporary dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds on the morning of Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The last day for public use will be on Wednesday, April 27. The dog park is being taken down early this year to accommodate for the arrival of the elk antler hunt participants. The dog park generally removes the temporary dog park to align with the end of winter wildlife closures in Teton County, which occurs each year on May 1.

Staff asks the public be respectful of the wildlife closures until the closure is lifted on May 1. The areas included in wildlife closures can be found at the following website.

TCJPRD would like to remind the community that per Town Ordinance 7.05 (Animal Care and Control Regulations), pets must be always under leash or verbal control within the Town of Jackson. Dogs are not allowed in any Town Parks and are only allowed on pathways when physically leashed.

