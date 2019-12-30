News

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Five mountain lion attacks in the past week have left dogs injured and dead in the Wood River Valley, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says.

A Labrador retriever is recovering from being attacked in a backyard north of Hailey on Saturday morning, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Three other dogs have died in recent mountain lion attacks in the area, the Journal reports.

Fish and Game offers some tips to help avoid a mountain lion conflict.

Don’t feed wildlife, especially deer, raccoons and small animals. You could be leading mountain lions to their prey and your home.

Feed pets inside and manage garbage to avoid luring unwanted wildlife to your home.

Close off spaces a mountain lion could use as a den, such as space under decks, porches and sheds.

Keep your outdoor animals in a secure pen with a wire roof, because mountain lions can jump over a six foot fence, Fish and Game says.

Mountain lions primarily hunt from dusk to dawn, so use caution in the dark.

It’s unlikely to run into a mountain lion, but if it happens, Fish and Game advises you to look as big as you can and don’t run or turn your back on them.