Pets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Palisades Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has restricted dogs from using groomed Nordic trails near Kelly Canyon until April 15.

“We love our four-legged friends,” said Tracy Hollingshead, Palisades District Ranger. “However, some people are not comfortable with dogs approaching them and some dog owners fail to pick up after or control their pets.”

The Forest Service said the closure order is necessary to reduce sanitation issues associated with dog feces and mitigate user conflicts.

“We realize a number of individuals will be upset with the outcome, but as a multiple-use agency, we try to provide recreational opportunities for everyone, just not always in the same location,” Hollingshead said.

According to Hollingshead, this policy is consistent across the Caribou-Targhee National Forest on some groomed Nordic trails.

If you are looking for an opportunity to let your dog run freely, there are more than 400,000 acres on the Palisades Ranger District where dogs are allowed.

More information is available online HERE.