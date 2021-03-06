The report of three dogs struggling to get out of the icy water came into 911 dispatch around 11:15 this morning. The witness said the animals had gone into the Snake River near the intersection of W. Elva Street and Riverside Drive in Idaho Falls.

Members of the Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Animal Services and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded. Animal Services crews were able to quickly rescue the first dog. He was closest to the shore. The other two were reportedly hanging on to the ice edge further out. Only their heads were above water. But a trained Fire Department captain in water rescue gear was able to safely retrieve the freezing pooches.

A Spokesperson for the IFFD says the caller made the right move by not trying to save the animal themselves. Kerry Hammon went on to say “We are very pleased that this story ended well and that a bystander did not go into the river after the dogs. Oftentimes, we are dispatched to save not only an animal, but also a person. The best thing you can do in a situation like this is call 9-1-1 immediately to get our teams dispatched.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Animal Services is working on returning the dogs safely to their owners.

The Idaho Falls fire department has spent considerable time training for Cold Water Rescues and have used their skills. They responded to three separate rescue incidents in the back country last month alone.

The post Dogs saved from waters of icy river appeared first on Local News 8.