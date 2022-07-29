BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Insurance (DOI) has received preliminary health insurance premium rates from health insurance carriers for plans sold starting January 2023. The DOI is seeking public comments before final rates are published.

The DOI is reviewing health insurance premium rate submissions from health insurance carriers for next year’s individual and small group plans. These proposed health insurance premium rates are published on the DOI website HERE. The average proposed change in premium by metal level, the corresponding 2023 rates by plan, and the carriers’ explanations for the changes, are made publicly available for comment. The DOI only has the authority to determine the rates “unreasonable” if the requests are not adequately justified. Final rates will be publicly available October 1, 2022, at the same web address.

“We would like to thank Governor Brad Little for providing funding – and the Legislature for approving his recommendation – to apply for the 1332 Waiver,” said Director Dean L. Cameron, referring to the State Innovation “Reinsurance Waiver” which will reduce the cost of individual market health insurance by offsetting the premium impact of high-cost health conditions. The proposed effective date for the waiver is January 1, 2023. “While not officially approved, the result is that average individual adjustment rates are 9% lower than they would have been without that funding.”

Comments, questions, or ideas can be submitted via online form at https://doi.idaho.gov/contact-doi/?id=285 or mailed to the following:

2023 Rate Comments

Idaho Department of Insurance

PO Box 83720

Boise ID 83720-0043

The DOI encourages consumers to carefully review all their options with a licensed insurance agent once the final rates are published.

