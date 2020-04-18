POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – In these unprecedented times, people are doing things at home they may never have expected to.

If you told someone that you were exercising in your living room and cutting your own hair two months ago, they may have found it odd. Today, it’s quite normal.

In an effort to help adapt to the changes we face in the world of coronavirus, groups like the staff at Idaho State University’s Wellness Center are taking the gym to you.

“Some people are really good at finding items around the house to workout with, like a backpack or people are doing squats with their babies, which is just super fun,” Geo Prigent, a personal trainer at ISU, said.

He said the instructors of the center’s GET-FIT program have taken to the web to keep people active.

“We’ve put our spring semester schedule on our web page,” he said. “Each day, you can click on the class that you want, and it will be a new class. So, for example, today we have Zumba.”

The classes are open for everyone to access and are updated each Sunday.

As a personal trainer, Prigent is still doing individual sessions with clients, albeit through Zoom meetings.

“The biggest adjustment is to make a pretty thorough list of all the bodyweight movement that you can do,” he explained.

While many may recommend working out at home, cutting your own hair is a different story.

“I don’t recommend it. But if you have to do it, you have to do it,” Lamar Dilworth, owner of Pocatello’s Mustache & Curl, said.

With more than 40 years of experience in the hair business, Dilworth said if you’re going to cut your own hair, you want to have the right tools (scissors and clippers) and keep it simple.

“I would recommend if you’re going to do it, do a fairly short haircut because it’s easier to fix the mistakes in that,” he said.

He recommends a crew cut or buzz cut style for men due to the simplicity. For girls who have longer hair, Dilworth said they can try by parting their hair in the middle.

“Pull it around the front … and you can actually cut it across that way – across the front – and it’ll actually give a real nice arch to it,” he explained.

The home alternatives aren’t the same as the real thing, but hopefully, they can hold you over.