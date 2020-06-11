IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center (DVSAC) in Idaho Falls offers a helping hand to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes.

Domestic violence includes various types of abuse including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, economic or a combination of any of these.

According to DVSAC, a boy raised in a violent home is more likely to abuse his partner in future relationships, and a girl who has witnessed her mother’s abuse is more likely to become a victim of domestic violence as an adult.

DVASC provides both immediate and longer-term support by trained professionals who work with other agencies within the community to support victims and their families.

These services include a 24- hour crisis line (208-235-2412), emergency shelter for victims and immediate family members who are in imminent danger, victim advocacy, and individual and group counseling services. The Center also provides court advocacy and support services. They can assist with filing civil protection orders and help victims navigate the criminal justice system.

Their ultimate goal is to reduce the tolerance for violence within our community by overcoming the stigma often experienced by victims of domestic violence, teen dating violence, and sexual assault.

The Center does not require a police incident report in order for a victim to retain services. The services they provide depends on each individual’s needs. Case plans and goals are set and built upon uniquely for each person/family. Professionals at the center are available to help each client establish and maintain their safety plans through cooperation with other agencies if necessary.

Callers can seek help anonymously.

Within one year, DVSAC deals with anywhere between 850-1000 cases within Idaho Falls, Bonneville County and outlying areas.

One survivor, Sarah McCauley, wants other women in similar situations to know, “If your family is worried about you, if your family thinks you need help, you should listen to them.” She said, “It’s best to confide in somebody. Women should tell the truth if a man is putting hands on them. That way, if the situation gets worse, at least there’s somebody who knows what’s happening. Maybe they can help get them out of the situation.”

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center is here to listen, support, and provide safety for victims of any form of abuse.

If you find yourself or someone you know to be the victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, or any other violent crime, please call 911.

If you have questions about whether you or someone you know has been the victim of any form of assault or violence, call the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center at 208-529-4352 or the local 24-hour crisis line at 208-235-2412.

If you wish to report a crime of domestic violence, sexual assault, or other violent crime and it is not an emergency, please call the Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200 or the local law enforcement agency within your community.