BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – If you plan on going to the Eastern Idaho State Fair Wednesday, stop by your pantry first.

Local News 8 and Eyewitness New 3 are having a food drive. If you bring a canned food item between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, you can get into the fair for just $4.

You can donate the food at any entry.

