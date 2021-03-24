KIFI NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist empties donation meter outside of Ridley's in Pocatello, ID

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Donation meters may start popping up in Pocatello to help the homeless.

The Homeless and Housing Coalition of Southeast Idaho is asking retail establishments if they would like to install the fundraising devices on their property.

The meters were previously used for parking at Idaho State University and have been converted for the program.

The program is designed to provide more resources to local nonprofits to limit panhandling in the area.

One meter is currently collecting donations outside of Ridley’s in downtown Pocatello.

“If you have a retail storefront or some kind of a business that attracts a lot of walk up traffic, and you want to make a difference in the community and not have to pay anything out or outlay any resources, now’s your chance,” said NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist.

The Homeless and Housing Coalition of Southeast Idaho is an advocacy organization that addresses homelessness and affordable housing issues in Southeast Idaho. There are over 30 members that make up the Coalition, including Aid for Friends, Family Services Alliance, Bannock Youth Foundation the Salvation Army, NeighborWorks Pocatello, SEICAA Veterans Services and more.

NeighborWorks has five meters ready to be put into operation.

