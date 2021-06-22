IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Idaho Falls prepares to celebrate the nation’s independence at the upcoming Chamber of Commerce “Liberty on Parade,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and the Idaho Falls City Council are teaming up with Local News 8 and the Idaho Falls Interfaith Council to encourage residents to bring a little something extra to the parade this year.

You are being asked to bring canned goods, non-perishable items or even a few extra dollars to the parade, which will then be collected along the parade route by the Mayor, City Council and volunteers from 39 different faith-based organizations from the local community. The donations will be collected in two vintage fire trucks, donated by Farr’s Candy.

Donations collected will later be donated to local food pantries, including the Community Food Bank.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“We hope that as people come out to celebrate, they will remember that there are many, many people in our community who have not financially recovered from the pandemic and who need our help,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “The need is real. These are our friends and neighbors. Please be generous and help celebrate our nation’s independence in a way that demonstrates the real soul of our country and our community. Dig into those pantries and cupboards and bring a few canned goods. Your kind gesture will mean a lot more than you ever realize.”

The “Liberty on Parade” will take place on Saturday, July 3 this year and will begin near Idaho Falls High School, traveling down 4th Street and then south on Boulevard to Tautphaus Park.

The post Donations for local food pantries to be collected at Idaho Falls parade appeared first on Local News 8.