Scam Alerts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The FDA has sent more than 50 warning letters to companies illegally selling inaccurate COVID-19 tests, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says with new studies showing that up to 50 percent of people with the virus don’t show any symptoms, a lot of people are curious to get tested to know if they’ve had it.

Scammers know this and are offering at-home tests or tests at a clinic though different platforms like robocalls and the internet. Many times, to get the test they ask you to complete a form and enter your credit card information.

The BBB says if you do get one of these tests, they are not FDA approved and will not give accurate results.

BBB’s Jeremy Johnson tells us the only person you should contact about getting tested is your doctor.

“The FDA has only approved two at home testing kits,” she said. “So you definitely want to do your research and if you are purchasing an at home testing kit, you want to make sure that you are using one that is FDA approved. Also, the only way you are getting those is through your doctor through a prescription.”

Johnson also says you should also do your research before taking an antibody test to make sure the one you are taking is FDA approved and recommended by your doctor.