IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – St. Patrick’s Day is time for the wearin’ o’ the green and the luck of the Irish, and while many celebrations include a toast to St. Patrick himself, Idaho State Troopers are reminding anyone whose celebration includes alcohol that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

ISP Troopers statewide will be on patrol this Wednesday and the following weekend focused on removing impaired drivers from the roads.

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend, more than three out of five (63%) crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

From 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period.

“For those who choose to safely gather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, if their celebration includes alcohol, just plan ahead and arrange for a sober drive home before the party starts,” said Idaho State Police Lt. Chris Schenck. “And if you’re that designated driver, keep that promise to yourself and your passengers to stay sober. People are relying on you to help keep them safe.”

Idaho State Troopers have the following reminder for folks planning St. Patrick’s celebrations:

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party

Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver

Arrange for a ride share service or taxi

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan for a safe, sober ride home

If you have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive, step in, take the keys, and make arrangements to get your friend home safely

If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, include non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver

Always wear your seat belt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers

If you see what could be an impaired driver on the road, call *477(*ISP) or 911. Your call could save a life

