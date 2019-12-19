POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Across the street from Pocatello High School, mini doughnuts are the hot topic.

Inside Donut Bros., located at 401 N. Arthur, a mobile doughnut maker is letting the business travel to new heights.

“With this machine, it makes it to where we can go anywhere,” manager Tony Medina explained. “We can take this anywhere we want to go.”

The business, which was originally operated out of a converted horse trailer by brothers Rueben & Romen Barela, opened its doors last Monday. Since then, Medina says the store has been a hit.

“The kids love this. They come in here, they like the music, the upbeat atmosphere,” he explained. “There’s nothing like that down in here.”

On an average day, Medina estimates that they fry 1,000 doughnuts, if not more. Still, they aim to keep them as fresh as possible, cooking to order.

Flavored glazes and toppings allow each customer to have their doughnut whichever way they please.

“The sky is really the limit when it comes to doughnuts and toppings,” Medina said.

The store has the ability to make the doughnuts at any size with the machine, but Medina said they keep them small because it’s what they’re known for. Plus, “you really don’t feel like you’re gaining so much weight when you’re eating the smaller ones,” he added.

Even with the smaller snack, the process is still “a science.”

“A little too much water then you’re getting stuff like funnel cake,” Medina explained, “too thick then it burns.”

Being in such close proximity to the high school, the store has made sure to make prices student-friendly.

“We figured that a lot of kids get $5 a day, so we try to keep it $3 to $4 to give them a little bit of options,” Medina said of their menu, which features favorites like Taco Spaghetti.

While there may be plans for growth and expansion in the future, the current store on the corner of W. Freemont and N. Arthur is just getting started.

“There’s so much ideas that are coming in right now,” Medina said.