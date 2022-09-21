POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The future of the Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello might be a parking lot.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School Board voted to approve a letter showing its interest in maybe buying the property across the street from Pocatello High School.

The district says if it does buy the property, the building would be torn down to make a parking lot with more than a hundred spaces for the high school.

The funeral home has been closed since September of last year when dozens of decomposing bodies and cremated remains were found inside.

It’s former owner Lance Peck is facing 63 misdemeanor charges.

