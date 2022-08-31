POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Downard Funeral Home owner and director Lance Peck made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Peck was arraigned via video conference from the Bannock County Jail.

His attorney Richard Blok entered a not guilty plea to 63 separate misdemeanor charges mostly relating to the mortician’s code of conduct.

Judge David Hooste listened to arguments from Peck’s attorney and prosecutor Steve Herzog about reducing the bail from $50,000.

“Mr. Peck is no longer operating as a mortician, the likelihood that this same type of event reoccur is very low. And so I think that is mitigating also mitigating. Also mitigating is the lack of prior criminal history. However, I do find that that the sheer number of charges is an aggravating factor. I think that the statement that’s referenced by Mr. Herzog about potential self harm is an aggravating factor,” Judge Hooste said.

According to the prosecution, Peck had at one point, talked of taking his own life.

After considering all the mitigating factors, Judge Hooste reduced the bond amount to $20,000 saying it would have the same effect to ensure that Peck appears for future court dates.

The judge also ordered he not leave the state of Idaho and he surrender all passports or any documentation that would allow him to leave the country.

Peck is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 19.

