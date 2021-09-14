POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Board of Morticians has completed its investigation into the situation where a dozen decomposing bodies and dozens of preserved fetuses were found inside the Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello last month.

The nine page report looks at past issues with the funeral home and its owner Lance Peck and the current situation.

The report ends with the board revoking Peck’s licenses and issuing him a civil penalty.

It is important to note this was not a criminal investigation.

The Pocatello Police Department and the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will be the ones to decide if there will be any criminal charges filed.

So far, none have been.

You can read the full report HERE. Just a warning, some of the details are a bit graphic.

These recent events at Downard Funeral Home are causing many families throughout southeastern Idaho to have concerns and even fear about what happens to a body when it is taken to a funeral home.

Wilks Funeral Home Director Brock Wilks says that it is important for people to know what happens to their loved one’s body when they die.

“We want to make sure that we address those concerns right away and are sensitive to those,” Wilks said. “If anyone wants to come in and see where the crematory is we will take them right to it and show them where it’s located and what the area looks like and so we have no reservations about making sure we address those concerns.”

In Idaho, a body has to be either refrigerated or embalmed within 24 hours.

A cremation can be done as soon as the proper paperwork has been filled out.

