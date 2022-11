IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Grandview Drive is currently blocked between Buckbord Lane and Mars Street due to a downed power line.

Power is out for a number of customers.

As of 12:07p.m., Idaho Falls Power reports power has been restored to some customers. If you are still without out power, crews are working to restore your power.

