IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Local creative artist Gibby Smede will be Social Media Marketing Specialist for the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation. She will oversee communications and social media campaigns to promote downtown Idaho Falls.

She is the creator of Pugsslane Alley in downtown Idaho Falls.

The corporation says numerous construction projects have been underway in the downtown district for the past four years. The Broadway development, Downtown Event Center, and the Bonneville Apartments at the north end of the downtown area are key among them.

A handful of new businesses plan to open in mid-to-late summer.

“IFDDC and Downtown Idaho Falls extend a warm welcome to Gibby. We are optimistic the good work of IFDDC will continue as we move forward on projects that will thrive with Gibby’s creative eye and colorful talents. Public art installations are planned for this summer and new marketing efforts to promote the cultural and historic center of Idaho Falls will benefit from Gibby’s talents!” said Catherine Smith, executive director of IFDDC.

