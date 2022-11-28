IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Black Friday marks the official start of the Christmas shopping season, shoppers gathered in downtown Idaho Falls for local seasonal savings.

Stores like WeeBee toys have been running seasonal specials since the start of November.

“We sold coupon books to be able to lead up to Christmas,” Weebee Toys owner Kim Johnson said. “So we’re right in the middle of our coupon book sales.”

Down the street at Poppy and Pout, shoppers pushed their way into the crowded store to get ahold of holiday giveaways. While Bumble and Bleat offered in-store discounts.

Whether you’re shopping for a great deal at your favorite store, or looking to make this a season to remember, there were great deals throughout downtown. And it helps keep business local.

The seasonal savings don’t stop there. Some downtown stores offer additional deals on Small Business Saturday.

“Toys for Tots will be here, and they’re collecting the toys for our region’s kids,” Johnson said. “So we get to support that, and we’ll probably be running a sale of 10% off of your purchase if you buy something for Toys for Tots.”

