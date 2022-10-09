POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Four years after opening its doors inside the historic Hotel Yellowstone in Downtown Pocatello, the Union Taproom will expand its hours of operations, as well as provide new menu options for quick and easy lunches. Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, the Taproom will open for lunch 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.

“For the most part, we’re past the pandemic and we’ve been able to successfully navigate through a very strange time. We’ve seen a growing need to expand our business and offer another place for lunch in Downtown Pocatello,” said Jennifer Erchul, Co-Owner and General Manager of The Yellowstone Restaurant, LLC, which is the umbrella company for The Yellowstone Restaurant, the 313 Whiskey Bar and the Union Taproom, all located on the first floor of the historic Hotel Yellowstone building in Downtown Pocatello. “We’re in a very good place business-wise and this makes sense as we continue to grow and expand our offerings.”

The historic Yellowstone Hotel was built in 1915 and is one of the most beloved buildings in the region. Over the years several businesses have called the Yellowstone home, including a drug store, several restaurants and bars, as well as a hotel.

“We’re grateful to be in such a unique, beautiful building. We’ve been working hard to elevate the spaces while keeping the historic integrity of the building. It’s not always easy because we’re doing things that weren’t necessarily intended back in 1915,” Jennifer said. “But, The Yellowstone Restaurant, Y Lounge and Dining Room have been painted, local art has been hung, and period-style drapes were recently installed. The remodel was so well received, we wanted to give the Union Taproom an upgrade, too, so we painted, installed some reclaimed wood and will soon buy new tables and chairs.”

Along with the remodel, the owners, which include Jennifer’s husband, Rory, decided it was a great time to open the Union Taproom for lunch six days a week. In addition to new hours, the new menu will include all the favorites, plus new additions such as sub-style sandwiches, that are quick, easy and can be taken on the go. This will also include sandwich platters for working lunches, office meetings and more.

“We realize not everyone has a lot of time for lunch and, though we’ve offered lunches in The Yellowstone for several years, a lot of people don’t have the time for an elevated lunch experience and simply want something quick, good and affordable. That’s what we’ve done,” Jennifer said.

In addition to all of the up-grades and new seasonal menus, the Yellowstone is filling quickly for the holiday season. Offering both in-house and off-site catering, the Yellowstone provides excellent options for your holiday party.

“It’s been a great time for us. We believe many people will be excited when our plans for The Yellowstone in its entirety come to fruition in the future. The building is such an asset to Downtown and we intend to see it reach its full potential,” Jennifer said.

